An emergency help point has been installed in Melton Mowbray to support anyone who feels unsafe while they are out in the town.

The new emergency help point installed in Norman Way, Melton Mowbray

The device is on Norman Way and anyone who sends out an alert on it will receive immediate support from people monitoring closed circuit television pictures of the town.

Melton Borough Council has set up the help point specifically to give females an extra level of security when they are in the town centre.

A council spokesperson said: “This has been installed as part of the Safer Melton Partnership’s work to help tackle violence against women and girls in the area and make Melton Mowbray a safer place to live.

"Anyone who feels unsafe and wants urgent assistance can press the button and talk to the operator in the CCTV control room.