Elderly woman trapped in car in a ditch after Shoby bends incident

An elderly woman was trapped in a vehicle after it ended up on its side in a ditch on the Shoby bends on Saturday morning.
Firefighters from the Melton station and the city’s Eastern station attended the incident, on the A6006, at 10.22am.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This involved a car on its side in the ditch with one elderly lady trapped in the vehicle.
“The fire service were involved in extricating the casualty.”
A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) were also on the scene along with Leicestershire Police officers, who closed the road to traffic for a period.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called by the fire service to reports of a car being in a ditch.
“A woman was trapped in the vehicle and released by the fire service and her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.”