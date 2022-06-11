Eight fire crews tackle blazing village pub near Melton

Flames in the roof of the Tap and Run pub at Upper Broughton this morning PHOTO NOTTS FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Significant damage was caused to the roof and first floor of the Tap and Run, at Upper Broughton, which is part-owned by England Test cricketer, Stuart Broad, who is playing in the Second Test this morning against New Zealand at nearby Trent Bridge.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said eight fire crews attended the scene around 3.20am after flames were reported coming from the building, which is on the A606 Main Road in the village.

No-one is understood to have been injured in the incident but residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed this morning because of the thick smoke drifting from the fire.

Stuart Broad (right) and Harry Gurney pictured at the launch of the Tap and Run in September 2018 PHOTO TIM WILLIAMS

Crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue stations, including Melton, also responded to the emergency.

In the latest update from Notts fire service, three fire engines were said to be still at the scene.

Stuart Broad, who also co-owns the pub with former Nottinghamshire and England cricketer Harry Gurney, spoke excitedly about the pub to the Melton Times when it was opened in September 2018, with an accent to provide top quality food and wine, in particular.

Stuart, Harry and their friend Dan Cramp used to own The Three Crowns, at Wymewold, until last year, through their business, The Cat and Wickets Pub Company.