Village school celebrates reaching gold standard

Have your say

Pupils and staff at St Michael and All Angels CE Primary School at Rearsby are celebrating winning a prestigious sports honour.

They have become one of only three in the Charnwood district to be given a gold School Games Mark award for the quality of health and fitness activities organised by staff.

The school, which has already achieved the bronze and silver standards, has employed sports apprentices from Loughborough College to teach extra sports and fitness sessions.

Head teacher Neil Bardsley said: “We are delighted to get the gold award.

“We run lunch time games sessions and the number of children who attend our after-school clubs has really increased.”