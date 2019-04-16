Vast majority of Melton children have a place at first choice primary school

Figures released today (Tuesday) indicate that the vast majority of parents in the Melton borough will have secured a place for their child at their first choice primary or infant school.

Leicestershire County Council have confirmed that nine out of 10 young people across the county have been offered their preferred option, 5.2 per cent their second choice and 1.6 per cent their third.

This year has seen more than 7,500 applications received - an increase of 3.9 per cent pupils compared to last year. A total of 97.1 per cent have a place at one of their top three choices.

Children and parents are being notified by Leicestershire County Council from today.

Councillor Ivan Ould, cabinet member for children and families, said: “We’re very pleased that nine out of 10 children have secured their first choice of school and our figures are broadly in line with last year.

“These remain encouraging figures, particularly bearing in mind we have more children in the system and parents and children are able to exercise their right to apply for a preferred school place.

“We also recognise that not every student has secured one of their preferred choices.

“We would encourage parents needing advice to get in touch as soon as possible, to discuss what options may be available to them, including an appeal.”

Parents who applied on paper will receive a letter of confirmation and those applying online will receive an email about the decision.

The admissions process in Leicestershire adheres to central government rules and gives parents the right to have an appeal heard by an independent panel.