Success for college in Youth Speaks District Final sponsored by Melton Rotary clubs

Two teams from Catmose College, Oakham, sponsored by the Rotary clubs of Melton Mowbray and Melton Belvoir, triumphed at this year’s Youth Speaks District Final.

At Uppingham Community College, the intermediate team gave a presentation on children’s mental health and the seniors team topic, ‘what about the men?’ addressed sexual discrimination.

The impressive intermediate team not only came through their competition as the winning team, but celebrated individual success as well. Tom McEnery was nominated best speaker whilst Daniel Williams won the trophy for giving the best vote of thanks.

The senior team not to be outdone came in second in their competition, with Alice Burton nominated best speaker.

Both teams faced stiff opposition and will now compete in the regional final to be held on Saturday, April 21.