Nine out of 10 young people in Leicestershire get a place at first choice secondary school

Figures released today (Thursday) confirm that nine out of 10 young people across Leicestershire have secured a place at their first choice of secondary school.

A total of 90.7 per cent have been offered their preferred option, five per cent their second choice and 0.76 per cent their third, County Hall has announced.

This year has seen over 7,300 applications received with an increase of 772 students compared to last year. A total of 96.5 per cent have a place at one of their top three choices for the new academic year beginning in September.

Children and parents are being notified by Leicestershire County Council from today.

Ivan Ould, the county council’s cabinet member for children and families, said: “We’re delighted that nine out of 10 children have secured their first choice school and our figures are broadly in line with last year.

“These remain encouraging figures, particularly bearing in mind we have more children in the system and parents and children are able to exercise their right to apply for a preferred school place.

“We also recognise that not every student has secured one of their preferred choices and advise anyone needing advice to get in touch as soon as possible, to discuss what options may be available to them, including an appeal.”

The county council said just over 7,300 applications were received this year for secondary schools, including John Ferneley College and Long Field Academy in Melton, and Priory Belvoir Academy at Bottesford, of which 6,654 youngsters got a place at their first choice school.

The 258 who did not secure a place at any of their first three choices can now appeal or attend an alternative school.