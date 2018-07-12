NEWSFLASH: Melton schools to share same term dates after academy trust’s decision

Most schools in Melton will have the same term dates from next year after an academy trust decided to align its holiday periods with the Leicestershire norm.

Parents with children at different schools in the borough said they faced childcare and family holiday issues when Mowbray Education Trust, which manages five schools, set this year’s October half-term dates at one week later than the rest of Melton’s schools in a bid to ensure all terms lasted roughly the same number of weeks.

But after holding a consultation exercise with parents and staff, the trust, which controls John Ferneley College, Brownlow Primary, Sherard Primary, The Grove Primary, Ab Kettleby Primary and Somerby Primary, elected to go with the status quo.

CEO Christine Stansfield said: “Many thanks to everyone who gave us feedback on the proposed term dates for 2019/20 and 2020/21.

“In total we had over 100 responses from staff and parents with overwhelming support for the proposed dates, which are in line with Leicestershire County Council and include an early autumn half-term break and an early start to the summer holidays.

“Following the feedback, the proposed term dates for 2019/20 and 2020/21 have now been confirmed.”

The trust’s schools will still observe the planned October half-term break this year one week later than other Melton schools before reverting to the new timetable next year.