Melton Vale Sixth Form College students give festive hampers to the elderly

Teens at Melton Vale Sixth Form College have donated Christmas hampers to the elderly at Age UK Gloucester House.

Students hand-delivered the 40 hampers to the facility on Tuesday.

Kirstie Black, head of MV16, said: “Our students really enjoy donating and preparing these hampers.

“It is an important part of our wider curriculum and encompasses the important values of volunteering and giving to the local community.

“We have run this initiative for three years now and each year students love it.

“We always receive a very warm welcome and we look forward to this becoming a longstanding tradition for the college.”