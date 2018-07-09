Melton pre-school group’s new venue helps them prepare for primary school years

Children, parents and staff at Oasis Family Centre are enjoying life at their new Melton venue - a refurbished premises at The Grove Primary School.

The centre has moved from its former base in Nottingham Street, where it helped children aged from two-years-old in their time before starting school for 15 years.

Oasis Family Centre manager Victoria Conyers outside the group's new venue, at The Grove Primary School in Melton EMN-180907-120301001

An open afternoon was held last month to give prospective parents and their childen a chance to look around the new facilities and have refreshments.

There are currently 50 children attending and 10 staff looking after them. Fifteen families also access drop-in support services there.

Manager Victoria Conyers said: “Both children and staff love our new home.

“In addition to our fabulous rooms, we now have three separate outdoor areas for the children to enjoy.

Hopscotch, the rabbit adopted by Oasis Family Centre, gets some attention from some of the children and staff member Gemma Warrener. EMN-180907-120322001

“We are now based on a ground floor instead of a first floor and we have a garden at the front and a playground at the back - it feels bigger and brighter compared to where we were before.

“We have a squirrel which runs across the fence, which is novel for the children, and we have been able to take in a rabbit to look after.”

The children also now get access to school dinners cooked at the neighbouring primary school when before staff had to prepare meals.

And being on the same site as The Grove will also help the young children prepare for their schooling years.

Children at the Oasis Family Centre enjoy an activity in the sandpit with staff member Bev Felstead EMN-180907-120311001

Mrs Conyers added: “The children get to know the teachers from the school and being on the site will really help them with the transition to reception classes and primary school.”

Oasis was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in both 2012 and 2015 and last year it became part of the Mowbray Education Trust, which also runs five local primary schools including The Grove. The service offers parents up to 30 hours a week free childcare.

It currently has limited vacancies until the end of the summer term this week with more availability from September when their older children begin at primary school.

For more information, and to book a tour of the pre-school premises, parents are advised to call Oasis on 01664 500424 or 07803 438503.