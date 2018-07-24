Brooksby Melton College students’ outstanding success celebrated at awards ceremony

The outstanding successes of Brooksby Melton College Further Education students have been celebrated at a glitzy awards ceremony this month.

This year’s presentation night was held at Melton Theatre and sponsored by a variety of local and national business from a wide range of industries, all of whom generously sponsored one or more awards.

Sponsors included Pera Business Park, Barclays, Halfords, Gates Garden Centre, Ragdale Hall, and many more organisations.

One of many highlights of the ceremony included the attendance of former skills for working life student Matthew Jacques, who presented the award for Student of the Year in foundation studies. Matthew, 26, now works for Shane Mousley and Sons Independent Funeral Directors in Melton Mowbray.

Mark Bendle, assistant principal at BMC, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome over 260 people to our FE awards ceremony, including students, parents, sponsors and BMC governors.

“Every student who won an award has gone above and beyond during their time here, excelling in their studies and contributing to the college as a whole.”

Tracy Sharp, recipient of the Student of the Year in floristry award, said: “I want to say a massive thank you to all who were involved in this year’s awards ceremony. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at BMC, and it was clear that everyone had worked very hard to make the event successful.

“It was a wonderful evening and I am very proud to have received a Student of the Year award in floristry.”

On the night, awards were presented to Student of the Year, Apprentice of the Year and Most Improved Student in each curriculum area. A number of extra special cross-college prizes were also awarded, including the Lafarge Award for Excellence in Health and Safety, the Naomi Strachan Memorial Award, and the Principal’s Award for Excellence.