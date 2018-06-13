A chance to share your memories of Melton primary school

Have your say

Former pupils of a Melton primary school will be returning on Saturday to share their memories of attending lessons there and of living in the town.

It will be the second such ‘memory sharing morning’ organised at St Francis Catholic Primary School as part of a five-year project funded by the National Lottery.

A spokesperson for St Francis said: “We will be open to visitors to come and share their memories of the school and the town.

“Some of our children will be interviewing visitors as research for our whole school heritage project.

“Light refreshments will be on offer as well as a chance to look at archive documents and to tour the school.”

The memory sharing morning will run from 10am until noon.

Go to the school’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stfrancisheritage for further details on the project.