Easter family activities event to be held at Melton school

Easter bunny at John Ferneley College

The annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza event is on Thursday March 30, from 4pm to 6pm and will feature fun activities for the whole family, including games, arts and crafts, an egg and spoon race, a raffle, a cake sale and an Easter egg hunt.

Children attending the free event may even get a special surprise visit from the Easter bunny, who has promised to make an appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event is part of the school’s wider community initiative to reach out and connect with the residents of Melton Mowbray and provide fun and engaging opportunities for younger children, who may one day attend the school, to have a look around and meet the staff.

Easter bunny at John Ferneley College

Mrs Rogers, communications and events assistant at the school, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this exciting event and greatly look forward to welcoming families from all across the local community into our school.

"I cannot wait to share the many fun activities that we have in store for the children and their families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is such a joy to bring together people of all ages to take part in games and activities to celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday.

"I am certain it will be heaps of fun and provide a lovely opportunity for future students to get involved.”

Easter bunny at John Ferneley College

Attendees are encouraged to register their interest in the event via the school’s Facebook Event page before going along.

Advertisement

Advertisement