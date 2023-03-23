Easter family activities event to be held at Melton school
Families in Melton are being invited to a special Easter celebration at John Ferneley College next week.
The annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza event is on Thursday March 30, from 4pm to 6pm and will feature fun activities for the whole family, including games, arts and crafts, an egg and spoon race, a raffle, a cake sale and an Easter egg hunt.
Children attending the free event may even get a special surprise visit from the Easter bunny, who has promised to make an appearance.
The event is part of the school’s wider community initiative to reach out and connect with the residents of Melton Mowbray and provide fun and engaging opportunities for younger children, who may one day attend the school, to have a look around and meet the staff.
Mrs Rogers, communications and events assistant at the school, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this exciting event and greatly look forward to welcoming families from all across the local community into our school.
"I cannot wait to share the many fun activities that we have in store for the children and their families.
“It is such a joy to bring together people of all ages to take part in games and activities to celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday.
"I am certain it will be heaps of fun and provide a lovely opportunity for future students to get involved.”
Attendees are encouraged to register their interest in the event via the school’s Facebook Event page before going along.
Additionally, all children under 11 years of age must be accompanied at the event by an adult on the day.