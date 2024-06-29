Police were deployed to the incident

A motorist was sadly killed in a collision on the A52 at Bottesford last night (Friday).

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened just after 10.35pm and involved two vehicles – a blue Citroen C4 Picasso and a purple Citroen C3 Picasso – close to the junction with Grantham Road.

The driver of the purple Picasso sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the blue Picasso sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the A52 last night and may have witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand to get in touch.

Motorists with dashcam equipment installed in their vehicles is asked to check the footage.