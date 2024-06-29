Driver killed in A52 collision at Bottesford
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened just after 10.35pm and involved two vehicles – a blue Citroen C4 Picasso and a purple Citroen C3 Picasso – close to the junction with Grantham Road.
The driver of the purple Picasso sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the blue Picasso sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where he remains in a stable condition.
Officers are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the A52 last night and may have witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand to get in touch.
Motorists with dashcam equipment installed in their vehicles is asked to check the footage.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det Con 212 Suki Sahota on 101 or via www.leics.police.uk , quoting incident 808 of June 28.