Police were called to the scene

Detectives are appealing for information and dash cam footage following the single-vehicle incident in Ratcliffe Road, which was reported at 5.20pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “The man, who is in his 50s, was driving a white Volkswagen Golf – travelling eastbound along Ratcliffe Road from the direction of Sileby towards Ratcliffe-on-the-Wreake.

“It is believed the vehicle has collided with the bridge on the opposite side of the carriageway, close to the A46.”

East Midlands Ambulance Service attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Sgt Ed Des-Chanelle, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We know this incident happened in quite a rural location but if anyone was travelling in the area around the time of the collision – particularly if you saw the car beforehand – please contact police.”