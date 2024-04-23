Driver (96) dies after A52 collision earlier this month
He was driving a white Honda Jazz which was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes SLK on the A52 on April 1, say Leicestershire Police.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers were called just after 10.20am that morning and the Honda driver was taken to hospital, but he has passed away as a result of his injuries.
“The driver of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries in the incident, while a passenger in the car was not injured.
“Detectives from the force’s Serious Collision Unit are now carrying out further enquiries on behalf of HM Coroner and a file will be prepared.”
Police are still keen to speak to any witnesses to the collision.
Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police can pass information on by calling 101 and quoting incident 186 of April 1 or they can visit www.leics.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/ to report it online.