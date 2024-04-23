Police were called out to a collision

He was driving a white Honda Jazz which was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes SLK on the A52 on April 1, say Leicestershire Police.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers were called just after 10.20am that morning and the Honda driver was taken to hospital, but he has passed away as a result of his injuries.

“The driver of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries in the incident, while a passenger in the car was not injured.

“Detectives from the force’s Serious Collision Unit are now carrying out further enquiries on behalf of HM Coroner and a file will be prepared.”

Police are still keen to speak to any witnesses to the collision.