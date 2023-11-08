News you can trust since 1859
Delays expected after emergency closure of Edendale Road

Motorists are advised that there has been an emergency closure of Edendale Road today (Wednesday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 8th Nov 2023, 17:02 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 17:02 GMT
The emergency closure of Edendale Road in Melton Mowbray today

It has been implemented from the Tamar Road junction to the end of the Kennet Way junction due to a major water leak.

A spokesperson for the Leicestershire County Council Highways, said: “It is hoped the repair will take three days to complete.

“It has been implemented for public safety, so Severn Trent Water can repair a significant leak in the highway.”

Diversions are signposted.

