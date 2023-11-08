Motorists are advised that there has been an emergency closure of Edendale Road today (Wednesday).

It has been implemented from the Tamar Road junction to the end of the Kennet Way junction due to a major water leak.

A spokesperson for the Leicestershire County Council Highways, said: “It is hoped the repair will take three days to complete.

“It has been implemented for public safety, so Severn Trent Water can repair a significant leak in the highway.”