'We give our military working animals even more love than a family pet'

Families meet one of the military horses at Saturday's open day at Melton's Defence Animal Training Regiment Remount Barracks

Thousands of people converged on the base, off Asfordby Road, to enjoy displays and demonstrations and get up close to some of the animals who are deployed to theatres of war or ceremonial parades for royal events London.

Private Kira Fitzpatrick was with 10-year-old Cocoa, an ex-military working dog who worked in dangerous environments like Afghanistan searching for explosives and ammunition who has now retired.

As children and adults petted the dog, Private Fitzpatrick told the Melton Times: “The animals here get even more love than a family pet gets because we trust them with our lives and with the lives of everyone around us when they are working.”

Private Kira Fitzpatrick and Cocoa with other military personnel and cadets at Saturday's open day at Melton's Defence Animal Training Regiment

The Remount Barracks is the site where more than 400 service personnel are trained in animal handling and where training is given for specific roles for hundreds of military working animals every year.

The DATR has serving personnel from a number of army regiments and the RAF Police and many of them were at the open day to show visitors what they do.

Lance Cpl Erin Williamson was showing off a frisky one-year-old labrador, called Buster, to a number of families.

He has started training to be a drugs sniffer dog for the RAF.

Lance Cpl Erin Williamson with labrador Buster, who is training to be a drugs sniffer dog for the RAF, pictured at Saturday's open day at Melton's Defence Animal Training Regiment Remount Barracks

Lance Cpl Williamson told the Melton Times said: “I love animals so I really enjoying working here.

"I did a degree in animal behaviour and welfare and then worked for two years with the Dogs Trust and this is the perfect job for me.”

One of the highlights of the event as a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and visitors got the chance to see farriers at work and the veterinary care department.

Melton MP Alicia Kearns took her two young children to the open day and they loved seeing the amimals.

She said: “It is just so lovely to have the base open to the whole community.