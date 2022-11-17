'We care passionately about our people and the military animals we train'

An army farrier re-shoes a horse at the DATR in Melton

From the horses in the Household Cavalry to the dogs of the 1st Military Working Dog Regiment, the animals’ careers with the armed forces all begin at the Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR), based off Asfordby Road.

The DATR’s Remount Barracks is a joint-service establishment and is made up of the Canine Training Squadron, the Veterinary Training Squadron, and the Equine Training Squadron.

It is the role of the Royal Veterinary Corps (RAVC) to handle and care for the health and welfare of all the military working animals.

A military working dog being trained at the DATR

Looking after all the animals is a team of 236 – around 112 army personnel, 25 members of the RAF and another 100 civilians.

That’s plenty of hands for all the cleaning, grooming, feeding, exercising and training needed, 365 days a year.

“We care passionately about our people and the animals we train,” said Lt Col Mike Robinson, commanding officer for the DATR.

“We want our animals to be driven, well trained and safe and we do that by providing them with the best healthcare.”

An army vet operates on a military working dog at the DATR

The Equine Squadron (ETS) is responsible for the procurement of the horses seen on public duties with both the Household Cavalry and the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The Army School of Farriery trains all the military farriers and is responsible for the footcare of all the horses based at the training regiment.

There are approximately 10 equine-related soldiers, including five instructors at the DATR, three farriers at the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and two at the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The Army School of Equitation is responsible for the training and development of all military riding instructors and horse trainers across the Army.

A military horse being trained at the DATR in Melton

The horses at the DATR are exercised every day for a minimum of an hour and undertake a variety of disciplines including dressage, show jumping and cross country.

Around 140 horses can be stabled within the ETS and a total of 50 horses can be put out to grass.

Around 35 dog handlers are also trained there every year and the dogs and their handlers are carefully matched to ensure they work well together.

Once trained, the dogs and their handlers provide a vital detect and protect capability for troops on the ground.

Army farriers at work at the DATR in Melton

They can work on boats, aircraft and vehicles, as well as in difficult rocky terrain and extremely austere environments.

“We fit the dog to the job,” said Major Sean Jones, Officer Commanding Canine Squadron.

“We assess each dog to determine what it is capable of.

"For example, if it enjoys doing the same thing several times, it would be useful for vehicle searches.

"Spaniels are great for that role as they love the search.”

In April of this year, a new state-of-the-art training facility was opened at the Barracks.

A serviceman at the DATR in Melton

It included three classrooms, indoor and outdoor training areas and a new Squadron HQ.

The smallest but essential part of the Regiment is the Veterinary Training Squadron.

It is responsible for delivering primary and specialist healthcare to the animals based at DATR.

Where possible horses are retired to experienced horse owners or to equine charities and, if possible, military working dogs are re-focused before being re-homed.