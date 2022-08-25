Special honour unveiled at historic Melton military stables

Green Plaque unveiled at historic Melton military stables

The historic building was approved for the award by Leicestershire County Council to recognise the valuable contribution is makes to the county’s heritage.

Horses and riders have been trained at the stables since 1903, providing important resources since the First World War. It had started out as a stud when it was built in 1885.

In a speech before the unveiling of the plaque, County Hall chair, Dr Kevin Feltham, talked about the importance of horses to the armed forces and how pivotal the Melton barracks has been in that process.

He pointed out that the army had deployed 368,000 horses to the Western Front by 1917 during the First World War, spending £67.5million on buying them, which is about £3billion in today’s money.

Dr Feltham said: “These military stables were a popular choice for a green plaque with the people of Leicestershire.

“This plaque honours not only these stables but the service military animals have given to this country over many years.”

Lt Col Mike Robinson RAVC, on behalf of the Defence Animal Training Regiment, who nominated the stables for the award, said the Asfordby Road barracks were in a ideal location when they were purchased by the army in the early 20th century. Hunting horses were ideal for the military, he said, and Melton had an abundance of them because of its heritage with the hunt.

RAVC veteran Peter Roffey under the Green Plaque unveiled at the historic Melton military stables

“I’m hugely proud of the what we deliver here,” said Lt Col Robinson.

“We are also lucky to be held in such high esteem by people in the Melton area."

Peter Roffey, who was also invited to the unveiling, played a big part in the history of the barracks through his 37-year career in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

He told the Melton Times: “It is very good to see the stables recognised in this way.

The historic stables at Melton's Remount Barracks

“I started out here doing guard duty in the 1950s and this site hasn’t changed a lot since I retired in 1992.

“The woodwork and the roof have been replaced on the stables but the brickwork is the same and it is still in remarkable condition when you consider the horses have been kicking it over so many years.”

The military stables was nominated for a Green Plaque by the DATR, which said in its nomination: “The unit firmly believes this building is at the heart of 119 years of incredible history for Melton Mowbray and should be recognised for the Green Plaque awards not only to represent all serving soldiers past and present but to remember the serving animals of the first and second world wars who subsequently lost their lives to serve and protect the country in times of need.”

The Remount Barracks at the Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) continues to train military working horses and dogs, equine instructors, farriers, dog handlers and trainers.

It is also the home of the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, and houses a veterinary hospital.