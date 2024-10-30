Veterans taking part in last year's Melton Mowbray Remembrance Sunday parade

Plans are being finalised for this year’s Remembrance Sunday parade through Melton Mowbray.

It will take place on November 10 and big crowds are expected to once again line the streets of the town centre as the march begins from Chapel Street car park at 10.20am.

The procession will head down King Street, Sage Cross Street, Sherrard Street and Church Street before stopping at St Mary’s Church for a service of remembrance, starting at 10.50am, in tribute to members of our armed forces and the fallen from wars.

The Melton Band will lead the parade and will be joined by veterans and current members of the armed forces, with representation from Royal British Legion, Royal Air Force Association, Royal Army Veterinary Corps Association, Army, Air and Police Cadets, along with Scouts, Guides and local clubs and representatives from the Polish community.

Mounted service personnel taking place in a recent Melton Mowbray Remembrance Sunday parade

Following the service, the parade will re-form at approximately 11.50am in Burton Street and will march down Leicester Street – saluting to dignitaries on the dais in the Market Place – to the War Memorial Gardens, where wreaths will be laid in a small ceremony.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, said: “Melton has a rich history of supporting the armed forces and coming together on Remembrance Sunday gives us the chance to collectively honour the sacrifices that have been made by those who serve, past and present.

“I’m proud that as a council we are able to work with our partners to ensure the parade continues to be held each year and I would like to thank our volunteer marshalls and sponsors for their time and support.”

Road closures will be in place in the town centre.

A previous Armistice Day service at Leicestershire County Council

These will start at 10am and all roads should be open again at 1pm.

Melton Borough Council has planned the event in collaboration with the Royal British Legion, Defence Animal Training Regiment, Melton Mowbray Town Estate, Melton Police, Melton Lions and St Mary’s Church.

Another service of remembrance will be taking place on the same day a few miles away at Burrough on the Hill, at the memorial to the 10th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, who were stationed in the area during the Second World War before suffering heavy losses while fighting in the Battle of Arnhem.

This service, organised by the Friends of the Tenth charity, starts at 10.45am. All are welcome with refreshments to be served afterwards at the nearby Get Busy Living Centre, courtesy of the Matt Hampson Foundation.

The memorial to the 10th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, at Burrough on the Hill

A service to mark Armistice Day and to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in conflict is being held at Leicestershire County Council’s HQ, in Glenfield, on Monday November 11.

The short service will take place at the Stand Easy memorial, beginning at 10.40am, and will incorporate the laying of wreaths and a two-minute silence at 11am.

Dignitaries taking part in the service include the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur OBE CStJ, county council chairman, Councillor Joe Orson and Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Pam Posnett.

Councillor Orson said: “This occasion holds deep significance, as we come together to remember and pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

"It is a time to remember the sacrifices made by millions of soldiers and civilians during times of conflict.”