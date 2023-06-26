Melton's DATR remount barracks are staging an open day in July

The Defence Animal Training Regiment’s Remount Barracks will be putting on a day of family entertainment on Saturday July 29.

There will be demonstrations of military working horses and dogs and a chance to see the army farriers going through their paces.

Visitors can meet some of the service’s animal mascots and see behind the scenes at the impressive veterinary care given to military animals there.

Melton's DATR remount barracks is staging an open day in July ©MoD Crown Copyright 2022

One of the highlights of the day, which starts at 10am with main arena events starting at 10.30am, is a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast of the base, which is off Asfordby Road.

Entry is free and there is no charge for parking but visitors are asked not to bring their pets, unless they are assistance pets.