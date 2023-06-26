News you can trust since 1859
Open day to showcase base's military working dogs and horses

Melton’s military base will be opened up to the public next month to showcase how personnel train horses and dogs for ceremonial and active service.
By Nick Rennie
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST
Melton's DATR remount barracks are staging an open day in JulyMelton's DATR remount barracks are staging an open day in July
Melton's DATR remount barracks are staging an open day in July

The Defence Animal Training Regiment’s Remount Barracks will be putting on a day of family entertainment on Saturday July 29.

There will be demonstrations of military working horses and dogs and a chance to see the army farriers going through their paces.

Visitors can meet some of the service’s animal mascots and see behind the scenes at the impressive veterinary care given to military animals there.

Melton's DATR remount barracks is staging an open day in July ©MoD Crown Copyright 2022Melton's DATR remount barracks is staging an open day in July ©MoD Crown Copyright 2022
Melton's DATR remount barracks is staging an open day in July ©MoD Crown Copyright 2022
One of the highlights of the day, which starts at 10am with main arena events starting at 10.30am, is a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast of the base, which is off Asfordby Road.

Entry is free and there is no charge for parking but visitors are asked not to bring their pets, unless they are assistance pets.

Refreshments will be available and commercial stands will be set up.

