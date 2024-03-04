Members of Melton's RAFA branch march through the town during last year's Battle of Britain parade

The meetings will be on Tuesday March 12 at the HQ and club at 24 Asfordby Road.

The Tornado Club will start first at 7pm where the committee will report on how its social activities have been well supported, hear how the club is doing financially and elect a new committee.

New volunteers are welcome. Duties are mainly the day to day running of the club, organising and actively running events.

The branch AGM will follow at 8pm. Attendees will hear the trustees’ report, the treasurer’s financial report, the work of the welfare officer, the fundraising done for the Wings Appeal and a new committee will be elected.

The arrangements for this year’s Battle of Britain Parade will also be discussed.

This year’s parade through the town takes place on Sunday September 15 with RAFA representatives once again joined by Royal British Legion branch members, Scouts, Guides and local dignitaries.

In addition to extra committee members the branch is also looking for a new membership secretary and a Wings Organiser.

Branch secretary Brenda Cox said: “You do not need to have served in the Royal Air Force to become a committee member or volunteer fund raiser, just the willingness to give of your time to help the ex-serving and serving RAF community.