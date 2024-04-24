Army personnel and VIVO member of staff inside the kennels at Melton's DATR HQ where a new heating system has been installed

The original heating system – from when the kennels were built in 2015 – was unable to ensure temperatures in the kennels did not drop below 10C in the winter, as is now required by new Ministry of Defence (MOD) guidelines.

It was producing heat which was disappearing straight out of the entire enclosure and not keeping the 240 working dogs warm enough.

But now a new innovative scheme has been put in to give regulated directional heat into the space just above the dog’s bed area at the Remount Barracks, which are off Asfordby Road.

One of the military working dogs in its heated kennel at the DATR base

In a three-month project, VIVO Defence Services has installed infrared heating panels in the ceilings of each kennel, which are not hot to touch, and have cage panels to stop the dogs damaging them or injuring themselves.

There are monitors connected to digital displays outside each kennel door so dog handlers can see the temperature of each one.

The system has cut a third off heating costs and reduced carbon emissions significantly.

Major Ewen Gillies, of the DATR, said: “This innovative project enriches our military working dog’s kennel environment.

One of the monitors which regulates heating now at Melton's DATR base

"By providing better control of daily temperatures in our kennel complex, the welfare of our Military Working Dogs will be enhanced in all seasons.”

The dogs at the kennels are mainly Belgian Malinois and German Shepherds, which are used for guarding military sites, but also include a few spaniels, which are mainly deployed as explosives sniffer dogs.

VIVO’s managing director, Jerry Moloney, said this was one of a range of projects the organisation carries out at MOD sites: “From building perimeter security fences and hangars to providing maintenance to all base infrastructure and carrying out innovative energy saving initiatives, including this new heating system at dog kennels at Melton Mowbray, it’s about working with the UK military to enable the UK’s defence capability.