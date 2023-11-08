Melton’s MP has visited the town’s Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) to learn more about the history of the site, the work that takes place there, and the support available for military personnel and their families.

Melton MP Alicia Kearns with a military horse at the DATR base

Alicia Kearns MP was given a tour of the base, which is responsible for delivering animal handling training for military personnel, and training, support and rehoming for Military Working Animals in the British Armed Forces.

Mrs Kearns said: “It was fascinating to visit the DATR and learn more about the long history of the site, and the huge range of training on offer here.

“I was incredibly proud to see 16 of our talented serving men and women graduate as dog handlers during their Passing Out Parade.