Melton set to fly the flag for the armed forces

The Armed Forces Day flag which will be raised in Melton on Monday

The event, to mark national Armed Forces Day, will take place outside the front of the council offices, at Parkside on Burton Street on Monday.

It starts at 10.50am and members of the public are invited to go along to honour those who are serving, have served and those who have given their lives for their country in various conflicts and wars.

The Royal British Legion and military organisations will be represented and will include handlers and dogs from the RAVC Defence Animal Training Regiment in Melton.

WO1 (RSM) Matthew Eade, will take the lead in the parade.

Guests will be formally welcomed by the Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, followed by a short service and blessing of the flag by Deacon Alison McCauley, with the flag being raised at 11am by Sgt Whyte MBE.

The Mayor said “Flying the flag is an opportunity to show our support and respect for all those who have served and continue to serve within the armed forces.

"Many of us know or have known someone who has served within the armed forces, including myself who went to school with people who served in the Falklands War.