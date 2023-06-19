Melton pays tribute to service personnel on Armed Forces Day

A flag was raised outside the borough council offices to celebrate national Armed Forces Day.

Members of the public joined military organisations such as the Melton branch of the Royal British Legion and local representatives of the armed forces, including the town’s Defence Animal Training Regiment, at the event.

It was hosted by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, with a short service and blessing of the flag by Rev Ruth Simpson.

