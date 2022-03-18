Melton MP’s ‘utter privilege’ to host four Ukraine MPs on diplomatic mission

Ukraine MPs, Lesia Vasylenko, Alona Shkrum, Maria Mezentseva and Olena Khomenko with Melton MP Alicia Kearns during their diplomatic visit to London EMN-220318-165722001

Alicia Kearns spoke of her admiration for the way the female politicians were facing up to the crisis in their homeland caused by the ongoing invasion of the Russian army.

Mrs Kearns was present when Lesia Vasylenko, Alona Shkrum, Maria Mezentseva and Olena Khomenko met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former premier, Theresa May, and they also sat in the gallery for Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian MPs are visiting the UK in a bid to firm up extra humanitarian and military support from the government as they battle the invading forces and evacuate civilians from the war zone.

Ukraine MPs, Lesia Vasylenko, Alona Shkrum, Maria Mezentseva and Olena Khomenko at a Foreign Affairs Committee meeting in Westminster during their diplomatic visit to London EMN-220318-165732001

Mrs Kearns, who is a member of the member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “The last two days I have had the utter privilege of supporting four incredible and courageous women - four Ukranian MPs.

“It has been a time of great heartache, and also of friendship.

“These women could be any of us, in any country, facing an aggressor invading their peaceful nation.

“A meeting with the Prime Minister concluded their visit, where we discussed how best to support our friends, prevent war crimes and bring an end to the bloodshed.”

Ukraine MPs meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Melton MP Alicia Kearns during their diplomatic visit to London EMN-220318-165742001

The visiting MPs also spent time with Defence Minister, James Heappey MP, Foreign Office Minister, James Cleverly MP, and Refugee Minister Richard Harrington to talk about further help the UK can give to President Zelensky’s besieged country and the recently announced scheme for UK residents to provide accommodation in their own homes to people fleeing the fighting.

Mrs Vasylenko, who is a member of the Holos Party, has made prominent appearances on television and radio broadcasts since the invasion started and last night (Thursday), she appeared on the BBC1 Question Time programme.

Her parliamentary colleague on the visit to the UK, Ms Mezentseva, a member of the Servant of the People Party, said: “The UK has provided an unprecedented support to the people of Ukraine in humanitarian aid, military supplies, refugees scheme allocation and surely in everyday volunteers action.

“We highly appreciate it. Women diplomacy in action and all due to our great colleague Alicia Kearns.”