Melton base continues to play vital role in training military working dogs and their handlers

The RAF Police Military Working Dog Section on a training operation overseas

Melton’s armed forces base continues to play a vital role in training dogs for deployment in operations in the UK and across the world.

The Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) HQ, off Asfordby Road, helps prepare dogs and their handlers to deal with detection, protection patrol and control duties.

Military Working Dogs (MWDs) are integral to operations across land, sea and air because their agility and extraordinary senses allow them to navigate challenging environments that sometimes a human cannot access.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's this set of skills which provides unmatched support in the operational field.

The RAF Police Military Working Dog Section in RAF Akrotiri taking part in a Puma flight to hone their skills as Dog Handlers

Using their keen sense of smell and heightened senses, on land they excel in detecting and patrolling, searching for explosives, controlled substances and hostile personnel, providing warning not only to their handler but to the group of people the MWD is attached to.

In the sea environment, the dogs are trained to search boats, harbours and ports for contraband or threats.

These sea-bound MWDs can be deployed from Ridged Inflatable Boats (RIB) onto other vessels to secure the area or prepare for search.

Military dogs can also be deployed via air support into the harshest of environments, allowing the team to get right to work at a moment’s notice.

The RAF Police Military Working Dog Section in RAF Akrotiri taking part in a Puma flight to hone their skills as Dog HandlersPHOTO: MOD

Before getting to an operational environment MWDs are put to the test at the DATR in Melton Mowbray.

This Tri-Service facility will assess, from a young age, the determination and drive of the dogs, which are often brought to the UK from europe.

MWD handlers have to complete six months of police training at Southwick Park and three weeks training at the DATR before being assigned their dog.

Corporal Broadbent, who has been through the training, said: “Each dog needs a suitable pairing with a handler.

A Military Working Dog being trained on a Puma helicopter flight

"Handlers adore dogs and the welfare of each dog is the top priority.

"To put the effort in and see the outcome and to be proud of my dog, Xita, and him feel proud – that’s the best part about my job.”

The DATR unit is a joint service establishment with serving personnel from several Army regiments and the Royal Air Force Police.