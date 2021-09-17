Major spruce up of Melton’s RAFA HQ is complete

Melton's RAFA HQ and Tornado Club on Asfordby Road EMN-210917-100639001

Thanks to an award of over £120,000 from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust, the RAF Association Melton Mowbray Branch and Club has undergone a major transformation over the last 6 months. The award is part of the AFCFT’s program to renovate or refurbish community centres used by veterans and their communities.

The original refurbishment works to the facilities and the kitchen works have been extended to include a fabulous new garden area and outside space for the use of the members.

Melton RAF Association’s HQ and Tornado Club has been a social hub for the last 50 years: offering friendship, support and social activities to not only serving and ex-serving members of the RAF, but also their friends, family and the wider community. As this year marks 50 years since the Club moved to the premises on Asfordby Road, the reopening event serves as a double celebration.

To celebrate the completion of the works, the Branch will be holding a reopening ceremony on September 25 from 1.30pm and will be opening its doors to the community to come and see the new facilities. The Branch will be officially reopened by Air Marshall Sir Baz North, President of the Association, with a ribbon cutting at 3pm followed by a high tea buffet, cake and drinks reception.

Club Chairperson, Frankie Tatlow remarked: “I’m very excited that the building work is now over and the Club is reopening to our members.

“ The new facilities are marvellous, and I’m looking forward to seeing them being enjoyed by everyone for many years to come!”

If you wish to purchase tickets (£5 for either the afternoon or evening event), or are interested in becoming a member of the RAF Association, please feel free to pop into the Club on Saturdays or Sundays, or email [email protected]