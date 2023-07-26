News you can trust since 1859
Lots of family fun lined up at military base's open day

Lots of family entertainment is being lined up at Melton’s military base on Saturday.
By Nick Rennie
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:02 BST
A military horse is put through its paces at the Defence Animal Training Regiment’s Remount Barracks at MeltonA military horse is put through its paces at the Defence Animal Training Regiment’s Remount Barracks at Melton
A military horse is put through its paces at the Defence Animal Training Regiment’s Remount Barracks at Melton

The occasion is the latest open day at the Defence Animal Training Regiment’s Remount Barracks, which trains dogs and horses for service with the armed forces.

The event will showcase how personnel train horses and dogs for ceremonial and active service.

There will be demonstrations of military working horses and dogs and a chance to see the army farriers going through their paces.

Visitors can meet some of the service’s animal mascots and see behind the scenes at the impressive veterinary care given to military animals there.

One of the highlights of the day, which starts at 10am with main arena events starting at 10.30am, is a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast of the base, which is off Asfordby Road.

Entry is free and there is no charge for parking but visitors are asked not to bring their pets, unless they are assistance pets.

