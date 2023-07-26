A military horse is put through its paces at the Defence Animal Training Regiment’s Remount Barracks at Melton

The occasion is the latest open day at the Defence Animal Training Regiment’s Remount Barracks, which trains dogs and horses for service with the armed forces.

The event will showcase how personnel train horses and dogs for ceremonial and active service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be demonstrations of military working horses and dogs and a chance to see the army farriers going through their paces.

Visitors can meet some of the service’s animal mascots and see behind the scenes at the impressive veterinary care given to military animals there.

One of the highlights of the day, which starts at 10am with main arena events starting at 10.30am, is a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast of the base, which is off Asfordby Road.