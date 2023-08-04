Military horses are released into the fields around Melton's Defence Animal Training Regiment base

It is always a treat for the military working horses from The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment to travel up to Leicestershire to relax in the fields around the Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) base, off Asfordby Road.

They arrive after a gruelling summer ceremonial season in a year in which the British Army and their working animals have been front and centre of some of the biggest and most memorable events in recent memory.

Aside from playing a huge role in the Coronation – the first since 1953 – the horses have taken part in daily performances of the Musical Ride at The Royal Windsor Horse Show, formed the Sovereign’s Escort for The King’s first official Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour, as well as achieving an immaculate Sovereign’s Escort down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh for the ceremony of the Presentation of the Honours of Scotland to The King.

Military horses arrive from London and are led out of the horseboxes at the Melton base

Trooper Dandie, of The Life Guards, Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, said: “It is important that the horses are given the opportunity to rest and recuperate during periods when the pace of ceremonial activity lessens.

"2023 has been a very busy year and it’s time to give the majority of the horses the opportunity to recharge their batteries.”

As the horses relax away from official duty, they have had their metal shoes removed and their tightly clipped coats have been left to grow out.

Just after dawn, they were led out onto the square at Hyde Park Barracks where the horse boxes were waiting to take them outside the city.

Military horses arrive at Melton's DATR base for the summer

The horses were led off the boxes one-by-one on arrival at the DATR and their microchips and hoof numbers checked against the military roll by the staff onsite.

After a thorough medical by the vets and farriers, they led to their pastures.

They joined up with fellow military working horses from The Blues and Royals, who had made the journey the previous week..

As soon as The Life Guards’ horses’ halters were removed and they were let loose in the field, hooves kicked out and they were gone.

Military horses arrive at Melton's DATR base for the summer

A roll in the nearest muddy puddle and a galloping lap of joy quickly followed.

The horses can now look forward to six weeks’ complete freedom to roam in green fields, eating grass, breathing lungs full of clear country air and rolling in mud baths to their hearts content.

The horses will be assiduously watched over and cared for by the DATR team.

Made up of soldiers from The Household Cavalry and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, this team makes sure they stay safe, healthy and fit during their holiday until it’s time once more to return to duties in London.

Corporal of Horse Jones, from The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment is the Equitation Officer overseeing the mass move to Melton. added: “It is important that the horses are given an opportunity to rest and recuperate in the countryside.