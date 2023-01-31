Household Cavalry horses leave Melton base after rest period
Horses with the Household Cavalry have headed back to London after a rest period at Melton’s Defence Animal Training Centre.
By Nick Rennie
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 12:12pm
The military working horses take breaks at the base every year away from the rigours of training and parading in the capital.
They will now prepare for the forthcoming ceremonial season, including the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on Saturday May 6.
The horses will be involved in processions to and from the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on the day.