Green plaque honour for Melton's historic military stables

Melton's historic military stables at the Remount Barracks

The Remount Barracks at the Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) opened in 1903 and personnel there continue to train military working horses and dogs, equine instructors, farriers, dog handlers and trainers.

It was nominated for a plaque and Leicestershire County Council has now announced that it is one of the locations and individuals chosen for the latest round of awards.

Councillor Dr Kevin Feltham, chair of the county council, said: “The Defence Animal Training Regiment and the Remount Barracks has been a vital part of Britain’s armed forces for the best part of 120 years, and its importance in the role of training and caring for service animals, as well as vets, instructors, handlers and farriers cannot be overestimated.

“It is also a big part of Melton’s history and community, and I am proud and honoured to be able to unveil a green plaque in tribute to the amazing work which has been, and continues to be, carried out here.”

During its long history, the Remount Barracks has cared for some famous animals, including the Household Cavalry horse Sefton, who was badly injured in the Hyde Park bombing in 1982.

The site is unique within the Ministry of Defence as it has been home to military animals for more than a century, and the stables are unique within the UK because there has been no break in their use for armed forces horses since opening in the early 20th century.