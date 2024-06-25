Flags raised in support of our armed forces
Melton Borough Council’s took place in front of the authority’s Parkside offices with residents joined by serving members of the forces, along with service families, veterans and cadets.
Military organisations represented were the Royal British Legion, local branches of the armed forces and the Defence Animal Training Regiment, with WO2 RQMS Davis from the Asfordby Road base taking the lead in the parade.
Guests were formally welcomed by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, followed by a short service and blessing of the flag by Rev Graham Spencer. The flag was raised at 11am by Sgt Jolly.
The ceremony was part of the nationwide National Armed Forces Day celebrations.
A flag raising ceremony was also held at Leicestershire County Council’s Glenfield HQ, at the Stand Easy memorial.
There was a welcome by county council chairman, Councillor Joe Orson, and an address by the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE.
The Armed Forces Day flag was then be raised by veteran June Sisson, who served as a communications specialist in the Women’s Royal Air Force (WRAF).
Guests included current members of the armed forces, veterans, and cadets.
Pupils from Hall Primary School in Glenfield took part with the reading of a poem.
The ceremony concluded with prayers led by Rev Christopher Johnson.
Leicestershire County Council Chairman, Councillor Joe Orson, said: “It is a great honour and privilege to be part of this national event to honour our armed forces and to show our appreciation for their vital service and dedication.
“Armed Forces Day is a way for us to join with people across the country to show our support for those men and women who currently serve and to remember those who have served in the past.”
The Armed Forces Day flag will continue to fly at County Hall until after the national Armed Forces Day on Saturday, which will be marked by a parade through Leicester city centre, starting from Belgrave Gate near to the Haymarket car park at 11am.
The parade will pass the Clock Tower and continue along High Street to Jubilee Square for an open-air Drumhead Service at 11.20am.
