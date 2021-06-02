Air cadet group honoured by Queen’s Award

Flight Sergeant James Marman briefs 1279 (Melton Mowbray) Squadron cadets during a training session EMN-210206-094918001

1279 (Melton Mowbray) Squadron, Royal Air Force Air Cadets, is one of only 241 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year - the higest honour available for volunteers in the UK.

Wing Commander Andy Pass RAFAC, Officer Commanding South and East Midlands Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets, commented: “I am thrilled and delighted that 1279 (Melton Mowbray) Squadron has been recognised by the award of The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“The squadron excels in the delivery of the full cadet experience and there is no question that it’s an outstanding RAF Air Cadet unit of the highest order.”

The team of 18 uniformed and non-uniformed adult volunteers volunteers of 1279 (Melton Mowbray) take on a variety of roles from instructors to squadron treasurer and before the coronavirus lockdown set in, they had clocked up an additional 1,330 hours of activities outside of the five hours each week that they give.

During lockdown, the volunteers of the squadron continued to provide opportunities to keep connected with the young people resulting in the award of over 100 badges, certificates and qualifications for the cadets.

With a team of 18 volunteers across the cadet force adult volunteers and civilian committee, the volunteers go above and beyond to provide the best possible cadet experience for the young people they work with.

Wing Commander Pass added: “Of significant mention is the squadron’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Following suspension of all face-to-face cadet activity, the squadron was a leading force nationally in the implementation of online activity by running virtual parade nights.”

Representatives of the Melton squadron will receive the award crystal and certificate from Mr Mike Kapur, Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, later this summer.