Cyclist injured in Melton town centre collision

Emergency services were called out to Melton Mowbray town centre yesterday (Sunday) after reports that a cyclist had been injured in a collision.
By Nick Rennie
Published 18th Dec 2023, 10:34 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 10:34 GMT
Emergency services attended the incident

The incident happened in Burton Street, close to the Ocean Blue fish and chip shop.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “A collision was reported at 5.23pm on Sunday and it involved a car and a cyclist in Burton Street.

"The cyclist was taken to hospital but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.”