Cyclist injured in Melton town centre collision
Emergency services were called out to Melton Mowbray town centre yesterday (Sunday) after reports that a cyclist had been injured in a collision.
The incident happened in Burton Street, close to the Ocean Blue fish and chip shop.
A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “A collision was reported at 5.23pm on Sunday and it involved a car and a cyclist in Burton Street.
"The cyclist was taken to hospital but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.”