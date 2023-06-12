News you can trust since 1859
Cyclist and motorcyclist sustain serious injuries in Grimston collision

A cyclist and a motorcyclist are both in hospital in serious conditions following a road collision near Melton.
By Nick Rennie
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses following collisionPolice are appealing for witnesses following collision
Police are appealing for witnesses following collision

Emergency services were alerted to the incident, on Six Hills Lane, at Grimston, yesterday afternoon (Sunday) at 1.09pm.

East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics treated a female cyclist and a male motorcyclist – who are both aged in their 50s – at the scene, near the junction with Green Hill and Ostler Lane.

Det Con Charlotte Wright, from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Two people remain in hospital with serious injuries.

“We have been speaking to people at the scene and are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and who witnessed the incident, or saw the vehicles beforehand, and who has not yet spoken to us to make contact with us.

"Please also check any dashcam footage you may have as this could help us with our enquiries.”

Both of the injured people were taken to hospital and the woman cyclist is said to be in ‘a serious condition’ while the male motorcyclist’s condition is described as ‘serious but stable’.

Police officers are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the collision to make contact to help them with an ingoing investigation into the circumstances.

Anyone with any information about the collision are asked to contact police quoting incident reference 23*357027.

Alternatively, witnesses can give details online via the police website at www.leics.police.uk or by calling 101.