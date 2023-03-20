News you can trust since 1859
Young drug-driver arrested in Melton

Police arrested a young driver in Melton for being at the wheel under the influence of drugs.

By Nick Rennie
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 09:59 GMT
Latest police news
Officers patrolling the Melton North Beat took action following a tip-off from a local resident on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for Melton Police said: “After being alerted by a member of the public to an issue on Horseguards Way in Melton with anti-social behaviour related to vehicles and drugs use, response officers attended the location to support the local beat team and have arrested one young driver for driving under the influence of drugs and dealt with two occurrences of possession of class B drugs."Patrols will still continue in the area and we encourage members of the public to continue to report any further issues to us."The spokesperson added: “The biggest risk you take when driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is the risk of causing a collision.

"It is extremely dangerous and can affect your driving in numerous ways.”