ACE director Kevin Burraway holding one of the new HD CCTV cameras being installed in Melton from today

The scheme represents a £60,000 upgrade on the existing security camera network which dates back to 1996.

Melton MP Alicia Kearns and Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews were in town to see the first of the HD monitors installed in place of the existing camera outside the borough council offices near the Burton Street bridge.

Mr Matthews highlighted the difference the new CCTV system would be, in terms of catching criminals, making businesses more secure and ensuring people are safer on town centre street.

From left, Leicestershire Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews, Melton borough councillor Malise Graham and Melton MP Alicia Kearns celebrate the installation of the town's new CCTV cameras

"I am delighted to be able to provide this funding because this is a huge step forward for Melton," he told the Melton Times.

"One of the problems we have had is being able to clearly identify individuals involved in criminal activity.

"The images have not been clear enough and we’ve had to make appeals asking for information on someone wearing a green hoodie and trainers, for example.

"These new cameras give us pin sharp images so we will be able to identify suspects much easier.

A workman installs the first of the new HD CCTV cameras, on the bridge near the council offices, this morning

"It is absolutely cutting edge stuff and Melton is ahead of the game in having these cameras installed from today.”

Four existing wireless cameras installed recently will be retained, increasing coverage of the town to a total of 14 monitors, as well as the major upgrade in technology.

MP Mrs Kearns told the Melton Times: “These new cameras give the people of Melton reassurance that justice will be done in the courts.

"We want to make the town as safe as possible and this is a major part in doing this.

One of the ageing CCTV cameras, in Melton's Market Place, which will soon be replaced with a HD monitor

"It is a massive investment in the town and we will be installing proper high tech cameras to help the police keep everyone safer.”

Specialist contractors, ACE, are putting in the new cameras at key crime hotspots and all should be in place by February 10.

Kevin Burraway, the company’s founder and directors, told us: “The old cameras which have been in since the 1990s are analogue and these new ones are high definition cameras which will give crystal clear images.

"These also have the capacity to swivel through 360 degrees so they give much better coverage and they are also very resilient and solidly built.”

The cameras will be monitored 24 hours a day at Market Harborough, with constant maintained with Melton police officers, through a collaboration between Melton Borough Council, Leicestershire Police and Harborough District Council.

Melton Council’s portfolio holder for people and communities, Councillor Malise Graham, said: “Community Safety is a priority of ours and through updating the technology and improving the monitoring that is in place, we can offer increased assurance to our community and businesses.

“We hope the installation process does not cause too much disruption to our residents and business owners and appreciate everyone’s patience whilst our contractors carry out these essential works throughout the town.”