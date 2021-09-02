Women and girls invited to flag up unsafe areas of the borough

Latest police news EMN-210817-102916001

StreetSafe, a three-month national pilot launched by the Home Office, will enable users to pin drop areas on a map where they feel at increased risk of crime - regardless of whether an offence has actually taken place.

The data will be available to police and crime commissioners (PCCs) to improve safety and target resources in the right places, implementing additional security measures including night-time patrols and better street lighting.

It was welcomed today by Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland PCC, Rupert Matthews, who said: “No area of Leicestershire should be off-limits to the public - especially women and girls - because of the risk or perceived threat of crime.

“If we can take positive action to address vulnerabilities and reduce the opportunity for violence, then I am determined to make that happen.

“StreetSafe will arm decision-makers with the information they need to make improvements in the right areas.”

The scheme, which is supported by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and is hosted on the national policing website police.uk, is primarily aimed at women and girls and will allow the public to anonymously drop a pin on a map and describe the factors that cause them concern.

These might include behavioural and environmental reasons why they felt unsafe including poorly-lit walkways to incidents of public harassment.

Changes and improvements could range from installing CCTV and street lighting across a park or common, to introducing night-time patrols led by officers or members of the local community, such as Neighbourhood Watch groups.

Mr Matthews added: “Tackling violence against women and girls is a top priority and I want to understand where problems exist and do everything possible to prevent them so people can walk our streets with confidence.”