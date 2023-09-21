News you can trust since 1859
Woman (69) arrested on suspicion of murder after death of Melton man

A 69-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Melton.
By Nick Rennie
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:23 BST
Police are investigating

Police were called to an address in Ferneley Crescent last night (Wednesday) shortly after 11.50pm by a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

It was reported that a man was unresponsive and had subsequently been pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrested woman, who has not been named, remains in custody.

An investigation has been launched by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU).

Det Insp Emma Matts, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our investigation to ascertain what happened is very much in its early stages and officers will be in the area today carrying out further enquiries.

“Police will be speaking to those living in the area and I’d ask anyone who heard or saw anything unusual to come forward.

"Any information they are able to provide could help.”

Call police on 101 quoting reference 23*586669 or you can report information online by clicking HERE.