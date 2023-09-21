Police are investigating

Police were called to an address in Ferneley Crescent last night (Wednesday) shortly after 11.50pm by a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

It was reported that a man was unresponsive and had subsequently been pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The arrested woman, who has not been named, remains in custody.

An investigation has been launched by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU).

Det Insp Emma Matts, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our investigation to ascertain what happened is very much in its early stages and officers will be in the area today carrying out further enquiries.

“Police will be speaking to those living in the area and I’d ask anyone who heard or saw anything unusual to come forward.

"Any information they are able to provide could help.”