Youths on the line at Syston in the incident which caused a train driver to make an emergency stop

The incident happened at Syston on the stretch between Melton Mowbray and Leicester stations, prompting Network Rail and British Transport Police to issue warnings about the dangers of this kind of behaviour.

This was one of three separate incidents of trespass in the area over the past few weeks – all have involved large groups of children.

It is suspected that in this incident – captured on film by the train driver on Monday May 22 and just released – the children are running down the line to get access to nearby fields to play in.

Elisha Allen, community safety manager for Network Rail’s East Midlands Route, said: “This behaviour is incredibly dangerous and deeply concerning.

"The maximum line speed in this area is 75mph, trains can’t swerve out of the way, and it can take up to the length of 20 football pitches to come to a complete stop after the emergency brake is applied.

“We are currently working alongside British Transport Police to arrange safety sessions for young people to educate them on the life changing or even fatal consequences which trespass and railway crossing misuse can have.

"We would also like to remind everyone how important it is to stop, look and listen when crossing a railway crossing.

“We would encourage families across the area to sit down with their loved ones and hammer home the dangers of stepping onto the track.”

It is an offence to trespass on the railway line – those caught can be prosecuted and given a £1,000 fine.

Dave Barker, inspector for British Transport Police, said: "Trespass is a serious and sometimes deadly offence.

"Sadly many children and young people think the rail tracks look tempting places to play and don't consider how dangerous the tracks can be.

"We operate a range of tactics to tackle trespass incidents, and work closely with Network Rail and train operating companies to ensure the safety of the public.”