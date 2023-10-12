Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews, and Mounted Volunteers Co-ordinator, PC Kelly Tones, with two of the new police horseback volunteers

The 20 new recruits have volunteered to become the ‘eyes and the ears' of the countryside to assist officers detect crime and anti-social behaviour.

They will be responsible to the force's Rural Sergeant and will support neighbourhood and rural policing teams with issues impacting communities while also exercising their horses.

The volunteers will assist in rural crime prevention initiatives and locally-based operations, develop contacts with farms and local businesses, provide advice to the public and increase feelings of safety by providing reassurance and visible patrols.

Mounted Volunteers Co-ordinator, Pc Kelly Tones, said: "The mounted volunteers are a real asset to the rural team and the scheme will be an excellent way to further engage with our rural communities in the harder to reach areas.

"They are also a crucial part of Operation Snaffle, which is Leicestershire Police's response to improving the safety of horses and riders on our road network.

"We have recruited a really good team spread across the entire county and I am really looking forward to working alongside them, listening to their ideas and developing the scheme further."

Local Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Rupert Matthews met the volunteers who have stepped forward to become part of Leicestershire Police's Volunteers on Horseback Scheme.

He said: "Tackling rural crime is one of my key priorities.

"Our Volunteers on Horseback will provide a special service to our rural communities, using their unique vantage point on horseback to retrieve valuable information and intelligence that will help local officers solve crime and keep residents safe.

"They will not only provide much-needed reassurance to their communities but will provide a valuable service by building connections with landowners, businesses, residents and farmers and providing an additional bridge between rural officers and the local people they serve.

"I would like to thank every volunteer who has stepped into this new and exciting role. Your support is gratefully received."

