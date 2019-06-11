Visit by top police officials to Melton today

The county’s top policeman and its police and crime commissioner (PCC) are visiting Melton today (Tuesday) to hear what people think about policing in the borough.

Chief Constable Simon Cole and PCC Lord Willy Bach will be at Morrisons supermarket, in Thorpe End, with Leicestershire Police’s ‘What Matters to You’ roadshow.

Lord Willy Bach, police and crime commissioner for Leicestershire EMN-191106-085015001

These events are designed to give members of public the opportunity to meet both the PCC and the Chief Constable and talk to them about policing in the area.

They will be invited to share their experiences with those setting policing priorities and give their views on crime and public safety.

Police say public feedback is vital to both the PCC and senior officers as they seek to meet the policing needs and expectations of different communities.

The feedback they receive helps to influence where resources are allocated.

Lord Bach said: “These events are always well-attended and provide a great opportunity for a real two-way conversation about policing, community safety and any concerns that people may have.

“We all learn something.

“We will be around throughout the afternoon to chat to people and talk about local concerns.