Vandals attack Melton town centre toilets

Vandalised toilets boarded up in Wilton Road, Melton, this week EMN-211221-102635001

Just one of the WCs is currently available at the Wilton Road block, which was opened by Melton Borough Council in March 2019 at a cost of £400,000.

Police are investigating the incident with the damaged toilets out of use this week.

A council spokesperson said: “Our Wilton Road toilets have been vandalised.

“We are working with the police to resolve this matter, however, this means that there is only one toilet available at this location until further notice.

“The toilet that can be accessed with a radar key is one of those that is out of use.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and we are working to get them fixed as soon as possible.”