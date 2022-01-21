Vandals attack Melton toilet block for second time in a month

All three toilets are now out of use at the Wilton Road block after a second vandalism attack EMN-220121-095359001

We reported the week before Christmas that the cublicles had been damaged at the Wilton Road loos, leaving only one in use.

The latest attack on the toilets, installed by Melton Borough Council in March 2019 at a cost of £400,000, has rendered them all unusable.

Members of the public are being advised to use toilets on St Mary’s Way, at the back of the Bell Centre, until the damaged loos are back in service.

Melton Borough Council posted on its website: “Our Wilton Road toilets have been subject to further vandalism resulting in all three cubicles being unusable at this time.

“We understand that many of our residents rely on public toilets in the town and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.

“The nearest public toilets are at St Mary’s Way.