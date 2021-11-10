Town shoplifter is jailed for 17 weeks

She committed the offences in September and October this year, in breach of a Community Behaviour Order (CBO), Leicester Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Pc Davey Rawlings, the dedicated neighbourhood officer for Melton town centre, said: “Despite being subject to a CBO, Richards continued causing trouble to people and businesses in the town. I hope the community can take some relief from the fact she has now been dealt with by the courts and is serving time in prison.”