Town shoplifter is jailed for 17 weeks

A Melton woman has been jailed after admitting a series of thefts from shops in the town.

By Nick Rennie
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 9:50 am
Court news EMN-211011-094706001

Bianca Richards (24), of Robin Crescent, also pleaded guilty to other offences, including racially or religiously-aggravated harassment.

She committed the offences in September and October this year, in breach of a Community Behaviour Order (CBO), Leicester Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Richards was sentenced to 17 weeks in prison and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.

Pc Davey Rawlings, the dedicated neighbourhood officer for Melton town centre, said: “Despite being subject to a CBO, Richards continued causing trouble to people and businesses in the town. I hope the community can take some relief from the fact she has now been dealt with by the courts and is serving time in prison.”