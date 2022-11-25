Thieves steal showjumping equipment from Vale View Equestrian - the damaged fence they drove through

Intruders smashed through a fence at Vale View Equestrian, at Old Dalby, around 11.15pm on Sunday night, and made off with a collection of jump wings and poles.

The jumping equipment is used in high class competitions there by the likes of Olympic riders, father-and-son, Michael and Jack Whitaker, and other international riders.

The centre is hoping it can recover the equipment because it is unique in design, having been created through a partnership with the Jump4Joy brand.

Police are investigating the incident which saw the thieves cut through the hedge of Vale Farm, off Nottingham Lane, before driving across arable land and then through white cross country railings.

Large and obvious tyre tracks were left on the grass and CCTV footage has been viewed.

The damage caused to the centre is believed to cost around £25,000 to put right.

The centre posted on its Facebook page: "Two Ifor Williams jump trailers full of jump wings, fillers and poles and were stolen.

“They cut through the hedge, came across the fields and smashed through our cross country fence line.

“Please share and make them too hot to handle. Most of the jumps are initialled.”

Many in the equestrian community have shared the appeal through their own social networks.

The centre thanked everyone who had done so and added: “We are lucky enough to have separate winter jumps that we use indoors meaning our shows will not be affected by the loss of our summer jumps that were being stored on the stolen trailers.

“In the meantime please keep an eye out for our trailers, poles and wings, the more shares the more chances of them being recognised and hopefully returned.”

It is understood there has been a reported sighting of the equipment and the trailers being driven down the A46 northbound from the site towards Newark.

