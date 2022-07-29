Three women in Melton area conned out of thousands of pounds

Police have issued a warning

The scams were all reported to officers in the Melton and Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA) yesterday (Thursday).

Two women living at different addresses in Melton Mowbray – one in her 80s, the other in her 70s – received phone calls from someone purporting to be a police officer from Scotland Yard. The caller told the victims their cards had been used fraudulently and asked them to withdraw money.

The victim in her 80s handed over £2,000, while the victim in her 70s handed over £3,600.

A woman in Thorpe Satchville – who is also in her 80s – also received a similar call and handed over £3,200 to a man who visited her address later that day.

Another woman in her 70s – also living in Melton – received a call from a man purporting to be an officer shortly after 2.30pm.

However when the caller tried to contact her again, she did not answer and no money was handed over.

Nicole McIntyre, from the Leicestershire force’s Economic Crime Unit (ECU) said: “Criminals involved in courier fraud will often target elderly people in the belief that they will believe and act on what they’re told.

“I would urge everyone across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland – but particularly those in and around Melton – to be wary of this scam.

"Please speak to any elderly relatives, friends or neighbours and help pass this message on.”

She added: “A serving police officer investigating a report of fraudulent activity would never ask you to withdraw money from your account.

"You are also within your right to ask anyone visiting your address, who claims to be from a named organisation, for identification.”

Enquiries into both incidents are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting reference 22*436562 or 22*436186 (both Melton) or 22*436478 (Thorpe Satchville).